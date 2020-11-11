CRIMETRACKER: Carjackings spike in New Orleans 106 percent

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On Tuesday afternoon at around 2:30 p.m., someone carjacked an 84-year-old woman in a parking lot off of Crowder Boulevard. Police say the gunman threatened to shoot her and then pushed her to the ground before taking off in her vehicle.
A few hours later, someone carjacked another woman in the 2100 block of Florida Avenue. It’s the latest incidents in a spike of carjackings. According to city data, carjackings are up 106 percent this year compared to last.
Monday afternoon, a mother was carjacked in a busy Mid-City neighborhood while she was trying to put her young son in his booster seat. The victim says they were carjacked at gunpoint in the parking lot of an office where her son goes to therapy on Bienville near Carrollton.
“It’s really unsettling. It’s quite scary. We’ve alerted everyone in our officer to be on alert,” says a neighbor who does not want to be identified.
Carjackings are up the most in the 3rd district where it’s increased 375 percent.
“It’s broad daylight or any time of the day. This is just a reflection of the crime that we are experiencing in the city,” Rafael Goyeneche said.
In a recent Metropolitan Crime Commission report, 911 calls for service involving carjackings increased this year 126 percent.
The MCC also broke the numbers down by months.
“There were 32 reported carjackings versus 3 in the month of October the year before, so that’s more than a 960 percent increase,” Goyeneche said.
Goyeneche believes the alarming rate of carjackings is a reflection of changing crime trends.
“Last summer, it was primarily auto burglaries, but now it’s evolving into carjackings,” Goyeneche said.
He says police attacked the auto burglary problem, but he believes the criminals have changed strategies. Carjackings, though, are much more serious.
“It’s a problem and it’s a trend,” Goyeneche said.
The NOPD says it’s actively investigating the overnight carjackings, as well as the carjacking that happened in Mid-City. If you know anything that could help police, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers.
