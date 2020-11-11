Health officials concerned about rising COVID-19 cases among young people

“Tulane is the only university in New Orleans that is regularly testing its entire student population. Our robust surveillance testing enables us to detect positive cases among students who are displaying no symptoms and isolate them quickly, while also quarantining their close contacts. This system has enabled the university to maintain a positivity rate lower than both the city and state throughout much of this semester. Following Hurricane Zeta and Halloween, we detected an increased number of cases among our undergraduate students. The vast majority of these individuals are asymptomatic. In response to this rise in cases, we have greatly increased the frequency with which we test students and are already seeing encouraging signs that the increase in cases is leveling off. We have also increased the space we have to isolate/quarantine our positive cases and their close contacts. Through these efforts we believe we can control further spread and, as a result, we will see our positivity rate return to its previous low levels.”