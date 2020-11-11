Holidays in New Orleans will look different this year due to ongoing pandemic

"What we’re seeing across the country is very concerning. Today is the highest record number of cases that we have ever seen in our country. It’s spreading essentially like wildfire and there are some communities already where they are bringing in extra hospital M.A.S.H. units basically in order to accommodate people because the hospitals have already filled up, we are not immune to that, said Springgate who is LSU Health’s Chief of Community & Population Medicine. “Some people might not know that they are infected, they will travel, they will enter a group at their family’s house or a friend’s house, they will celebrate the holiday and there may be a risk of transmission, so, that’s something that we all need to be aware of and pay attention to as we plan our holidays.”