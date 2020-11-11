National WWII Museum celebrates Veteran’s Day

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The World War II Museum will offer free admission to veterans as well as host all-day commemorative programming, including a virtual ceremony at 11 a.m. followed by a performance from the Victory Belles.
Ceremony Schedule:
11:00 a.m. – 11:05 a.m.Welcome & Remarks, Stephen Watson
11:05 a.m. – 11:10 a.m.Invocation, Chaplain Torrey Garrison (Pre-Recorded)
11:10 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.Welcome & Remarks, Maj. Gen David Mize (USMC, ret), New Orleans Mayor’s Military Advisory Committee (Pre-Recorded)
11:15 a.m. – 11:20 a.m.Remarks, The Honorable LaToya Cantrell, Mayor, City of New Orleans (Pre-Recorded)
11:20 a.m. – 11:25 a.m.Keynote Speaker Introduction, Stephen Watson
11:25 a.m. – 11:35 a.m.*Keynote Speaker, Hiroshi H. Miyamura, U.S. Army, MOH Recipient
11:35 a.m. – 11:40 a.m.Closing and Lighting of Commemorative Candle, Stephen Watson
11:40 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.Service Salute, Victory Belles
