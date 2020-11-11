NOPD: One man dead, woman injured in Gert Town shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in the 4700 block of Thalia Street.
When police arrived, they discovered a man and a woman lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.
The woman was taken to the hospital and the man was declared dead at the scene.
Updates will be provided here.
Homicide Detective Miles Guirreri is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP with any additional information that can aid the investigation.
