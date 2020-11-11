Orgeron: LSU starting quarterback Myles Brennan out for remainder of 2020 season

Myles Brennan during the second half of a game between LSU and Vanderbilt at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (Source: Gus Stark/Gus Stark / LSU Athletics)
By Nick Gremillion | November 11, 2020 at 10:38 AM CST - Updated November 11 at 11:01 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron said starting quarterback Myles Brennan is out for the remainder of the 2020 season barring a “miraculous” recovery.

Orgeron made the comments during a Southeastern Conference (SEC) coach’s call Wednesday, Nov. 11. He said Brennan is suffering from injuries to both his shoulder and hip. A decision has not yet been made if Brennan will have surgery to help him with the injuries, Orgeron said.

