Saints getting healthier, only four players listed as limited Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Saints are getting healthy at the right time. No one on the Saints current active roster missed practice. Quarterback Drew Brees (shoulder) was limited in Wednesday practice. The designation is unlikely to impact his playing status. He had the same designation last week and played.
Ryan Ramczyk (back), Michael Thomas (ankle/hamstring) and Erik McCoy (elbow) were all limited as well.
