Two cold fronts coming

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Cold front number one will mainly bring much drier and less humid air for the end of the week and the weekend. It will still be warmer than normal with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s by the weekend.
A much stronger cold front will arrive early next week. This will definitely have a cooler feel with highs in the 60s to near 70 into the middle of the week. No rain is expected for at least the next 7 days.
