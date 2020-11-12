Bruce: Clouds move out sun: lower humidity moves in

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As a front moves through, clouds will break, sun will return and lower humidity arrives. Temps will be a bit cooler especially overnight with lows in the 50s. This is the first of two cold fronts this week , second as the moves in Sunday that brings in a real fall feel.
We will be mostly rain-free for the next 7 days, but if we were to see a shower, it would be with the frontal passage on Sunday. This front will bring back the crisp, Fall air with highs in the upper 60s on Monday.
The tropics are extremely active for November. Eta made landfall near Cedar Key, Florida this morning and will continue east into the Atlantic. Theta is over the far Eastern Atlantic and also not a threat. A new Caribbean storm is expected to develop by the weekend and could be another major threat to Central America where those countries are still recovering from Eta.
