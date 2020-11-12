Drive through tours make return to Celebration in the Oaks

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The 2020 Celebration in the Oaks will have a new feel for some and an old familiar feel for others this year as City Park brings back its driving tour.
Due to the pandemic, many of park’s attractions that were usually open during Celebration in the Oaks will be closed. So, City Park has opted to bring back the drive through tour.
The driving tour stretches 2.25 miles with one million lights on display.
With the return of the Celebration in the Oaks driving tour, officials say they want to make the event feel nostalgic this year. With that, several displays that have not been on display since 2004 will make their return such as the paddle boat, the cartoon waving Monstro the Whale and the 25-foot-tall waving Santa.
City Park officials also tease that there will be a surprise interactive element that they will be adding this year.
Another new display for the 2020 tour will be a salute to medical personnel.
There will be what the park is calling add on activities at the Carousel Gardens that can be purchased with your driving tour tickets.
Celebration in the Oaks will begin on November 26 and run until January 3 but will be closed on December 24 and 31. The tours will run Sunday through Thursday from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. and Saturdays from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m.
Tickets for the driving tour must be purchased in advance at City Park’s website.
