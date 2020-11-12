Convention Center using $35 million of reserves to operate, says GM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Morial Convention Center exhibition hall floors are covered in tape and empty chairs. The Center’s General Manager Michael Sawaya stages three areas for potential events, including a volleyball match, a dining event or booths for a trade show.
The stations are set to show local tourism business owners and destination management professionals how it could handle events during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“At a million square feet of exhibit space, tens of thousands of people can be here at any time,” Sawaya said.
Nearly half of the scheduled events were canceled since the start of the pandemic.
"We typically have about 120 events a year and we ended up around 50 something events total,” Sawaya said.
He says to stay afloat they’re dipping into other accounts.
“We’ve had to use about $35 million of our reserve accounts, this year alone, just to cover the cost of our operations,” he said. “There’s a reduction on our tax revenues that we collect as well as revenues in the building. Those are the things we use to cover the costs of operating this facility.”
Under the city’s reopening guidelines, conference venues and meeting rooms are limited to 250 people.
“We’re not in the small event business,” Sawaya said. “We don’t have events that are 250 people, generally. That’s not what we do in a convention center this size. We need thousands. We need the ability to host thousands.”
Until the day comes, Sawaya says he is in constant communication with city leaders about possibly granting certain permits to allow the center to move forward. This is why nearly 500 employees spent the summer training to effectively clean the 1.1 million square-feet facility.
“Safety and security are our customers' top priority for having any event, regardless of a pandemic or whatever it might be, safety is a concern,” Sawaya said.
Across the facility, signs and stickers fill the floors and walls to remind people to keep their distance.
This summer, the board hired J.S. Held hygienists and toxicologist Tracey Dodd, as a consultant, to help facilitate how to keep the building clean.
“We know we have to step up cleaning. In a place like this, with a lot of people that come into this building, whether employees or business goers, we know we have to clean those surfaces that people normally touch,” Dodd said.
Preparing now, in case, they can host large events in the New Year.
Sawaya says there is interest for the center. He says the center could host a Comic-Con and volleyball tournament depending on where conversations with the city leads. He adds, no Carnival Krewe has canceled their Balls or other events previously hosted at the center.
“We’re ready to roll we’re just waiting for the city to allow that to happen,” Sawaya said.
