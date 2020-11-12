HPD: Man hospitalized after shooting on Main Street in Houma

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One man was injured in a Houma shooting on Main Street near Polk Street.
Houma Police Department responded to the incident at around 3 p.m. on Thursday after someone reported shots fired.
When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was then taken to a local hospital, where he is being treated.
Updates will be provided here.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Houma Police Department or the Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433.
