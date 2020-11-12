LSU beach volleyball signs 4 players

Chambers is from Windermere, Fla. She has played around the country and has numerous top 10 finishes. In 2018, she was named an AVP Grand Prix Top 10 athlete and earned a Junior Olympics Bronze Medal at Hermosa Beach in California. In 2019, she had top 10 finishes in the BVCA at Hermosa Beach and the Junior Olympics at Manhattan Beach. She also finished as a Silver Medalist at the Gulf Shores Beach Fest. In 2020, she earned a Gold Medal at the same tournament.