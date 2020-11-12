LSU beach volleyball signs 4 players

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU beach volleyball program signed four players to its 2021 class.
Parker Bracken, Cassidy Chambers, Ella Larkin, and Madison Meyers are the newest Tigers on a squad that has been a top 10 team in recent history.
Bracken is from Ridgeland, Miss. She set the Mississippi high school state record with 2,494 career kills. She led Jackson Academy to back-to-back state championships in her junior and senior years. She was named the 2019-20 Gatorade Mississippi Volleyball Player of the Year as a senior.
Chambers is from Windermere, Fla. She has played around the country and has numerous top 10 finishes. In 2018, she was named an AVP Grand Prix Top 10 athlete and earned a Junior Olympics Bronze Medal at Hermosa Beach in California. In 2019, she had top 10 finishes in the BVCA at Hermosa Beach and the Junior Olympics at Manhattan Beach. She also finished as a Silver Medalist at the Gulf Shores Beach Fest. In 2020, she earned a Gold Medal at the same tournament.
Larkin is from Maize, Kansas. She has numerous top-10 finishes in top tournaments around America in beach volleyball. She will also play indoor volleyball for LSU. She led Bishop Carroll Catholic High School to Kansas Sub-state championships in her first three high school seasons and a third-place finish in her senior season.
Meyers is from Mandeville, La. She has been named a First-Team District MVP and helped lead St. Scholastica Academy to district championships in 2017 and 2018. Meyers has earned top-three beach finishes at AAU Nationals and P1440 Nationals. She has also been named as a P1440 Rising Star.
