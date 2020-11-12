LSU gymnastics adds 3 signees, including another Finnegan

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU gymnastics team announced Wednesday, Nov. 11, the signing of Aleah Finnegan, Kaytlyn Johnson, and Tori Tatum to the 2021 class.
Finnegan is from Lee’s Summit, Mo., and has competed internationally at the 2019 Pan American Games and Gymnix competitions where her teams finished first overall. She has finished in the top 10 on multiple events at US Gymnastics Championships and first in the all-around at the 2017 J.O. Championships. She is the sister of famed LSU gymnast, Sarah Finnegan.
Johnson is from Dallas, Texas. She has competed at US Classics and J.O. Championships during her club career. She finished second on vault, third in the all-around, and fifth on floor in 2017.
Tatum is from Chanhassen, Minn. She owns multiple top 10 finishes nationally during her career, including the win on beam and floor at the 2019 J.O. Championships.
