LSU softball signs 6 players for 2022 season to earn No. 6 ranking for its class

Giglio, an outfielder from Metairie, La. She will join the Tigers in the fall of 2021. Extra Inning Softball ranks her No. 53 overall and No. 24 at outfielder. As a sophomore, she hit .520 with 26 stolen bases in a pandemic-shortened season. In her freshman season, she hit .463 and stole 24 bases. She is a two-time all-district and all-state performer. She also earned all-metro honors in her sophomore season. She played for the EC Bullets summer program and hit .392 with 44 stolen bases and 17 extra-base hits this past summer. In the summer of 2019, she helped her team to the TCS/USA 16U National Championship. She hit .409 that summer with 30 extra-base hits and 59 stolen bases.