Man assaulted and robbed of truck in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are searching for three suspects after a man was assaulted and robbed of his truck Wednesday afternoon.
NOPD released surveillance video of the incident.
The incident happened around 4:45 p.m. in the 13200 block of Willowbrook Drive.
According to police, three black males approached the man in his driveway armed with guns and demanded the victim’s truck. The suspects then pushed the victim to the ground and struck him multiple times before fleeing in the victim’s truck.
The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
If anyone has any information about the robbery, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
