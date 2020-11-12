REPORT: LSU’s Travez Moore enters transfer portal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU outside linebacker and defensive end Travez Moore, who opted out of the remainder of the season in late October, has now entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to reports.
According to 247Sports, sources said Moore entered the portal Wednesday, Nov. 11, as a graduate transfer.
RELATED STORIES:
Moore took to Twitter on Oct. 30 to announce he was opting out for the remainder of the 2020 season. He did not give a reason.
He played in three games this season, registering three total tackles, one sack, and one tackle for loss.
In August, Moore tweeted about how COVID-19 had affected him, mainly that he had lost nearly 30 pounds from the disease.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.