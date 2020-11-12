SBSO: Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find missing 15-year-old Tiani Arrieta, of Chalmette.
She was last seen on Nov. 7 by her mother at her home in the 2300 block of Marietta Street in Chalmette. Arrieta told her mother she was going to sleep at around 10 p.m. that night and has not been seen or heard from since, according to the report.
Police say she is a Hispanic teen with brown hair and eyes. She stands 5′5″ tall and weighs around 180 pounds. Her last seen outfit is a cream-colored, hooded sweatshirt and red jogging pants.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Tiani is asked to contact the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501.
