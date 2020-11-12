Shelby: Better finish to the week

The first of two cold fronts this week arrived overnight, but it won’t bring dramatic change. Slightly lower humidity and temperatures are expected along with more sunshine this afternoon. Highs will still be above normal, in the upper 70s to low 80s through the weekend.
A much stronger cold front will approach on Sunday. We will be mostly rain-free for the next 7 days, but if we were to see a shower, it would be with the frontal passage on Sunday. This front will bring back the crisp, Fall air with highs in the upper 60s on Monday.
The tropics are extremely active for November. Eta made landfall near Cedar Key, Florida this morning and will continue east into the Atlantic. Theta is over the far Eastern Atlantic and also not a threat. A new Caribbean storm is expected to develop by the weekend and could be another major threat to Central America where those countries are still recovering from Eta.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.