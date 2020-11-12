Stronger cold front next week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The humidity will stay pretty low for the weekend but it will be warm with highs near 80 into Sunday. By Sunday a few clouds will develop ahead of a stronger cold front. While a sprinkle can’t be ruled out it will likely remain dry.
Breezy and much cooler weather for the start of next week with highs in the 60s and 70s. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s. Again no rain is expected over the next 7 days.
