Woman shot and killed in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that left a woman dead Wednesday night.
Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 6800 block of Cindy Place just after 10 p.m. and found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.
The identity of the victim has not been released by NOPD. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name and an official cause of death upon completion of an autopsy and notification of family.
Investigators are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Nicole Alcala at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
