Zurik: Councilmember asks state board to deny Folgers request for retroactive tax exemptions

A FOX 8 Lee Zurik Investigation uncovered how Folgers has not been paying taxes on the improvements made in 2017 to their New Orleans facilities. The work at the facilities was complete in 2018. Folgers initially asked for the exemption after the work was complete in 2018, but the state then asked for further information and did not receive that information for fifteen months, in February 2020. The company then asked the board to delay any action on their request.