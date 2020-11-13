Bruce: TGIF A picture perfect Friday;warmer dry weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A photo finish end to the work week as temps stay in the upper 70s with bright sunshine and low humidity. Gradual changes come into the weekend with warmer temps and higher humidity and more clouds especially Sunday. This is due to a stronger cold front arriving late Sunday. Near zero rain chances are expected with the front.
Breezy and much cooler weather will kick off next week with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s.
In the tropics, depression 31 forms in the Caribbean but will have no impacts in the Gulf Of Mexico.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.