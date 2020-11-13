Elderly woman dies in Ninth Ward house fire

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Fire Department says an elderly woman has died after a fire at her Ninth Ward home overnight.
According to NOFD, an off duty firefighter was awaken by the fire at the home in the 5400 block of Chartres Street around 11:50 p.m. Thursday. He alerted NOFD and crews arrived to find the single-family home with heavy black smoke coming from the front and side windows of the home.
The off-duty firefighter was also attempting to make entry into the home when NOFD arrived at the scene.
When firefighters forced their way into the home, NOFD says the rush of oxygen caused a flashover and the intense fire surged towards the firefighters. Fortunately, no firefighters were injured.
Once firefighters were able to get the fire under control, they found an elderly woman trapped under debris inside the home. She was later pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.
NOFD has not released the identity of the elderly woman.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
