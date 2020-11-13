FOX 8 Football Friday “Game of the Week” preview: West St. John at Riverside

RESERVE (WVUE) - It’s been four years since Riverside captured their one and only state title in football. After a few down years, the Rebels are back to good.
“Fortunately and unfortunately for me, I was an assistant when we were at our height in 2016. I don’t think we’re back to what we had on that 2016 team, but we do have a football team that can compete with anyone in that 1A, 2A level. Certainly very excited that we’ve been able to bring that back to the community, and rebuild the thing,” said Riverside head coach Kevin Dizer.
On the other other side of the river, West St. John is just looking for more games. Cancellations have wreaked havoc on their season.
“It’ll drive you crazy doing this every day, all day, putting in the work for it. When it’s time to play, and just not have that opportunity, it’ll drive you nuts you know. Somewhere that energy needs to go. For us, we’ve had to hold on to that, and work on what we do well. Try to improve on some of the things we’ve been doing wrong,” said West St. John head coach Brandon Walters.
The West St. John defense will have a tough time on Friday night stopping Riverside. Because the Rebels have a great weapon in Gage Larvadain.
“He’s our starting quarterback. But every week we gameplan where we can get mismatches with him whether it be at running back or receiver. We also gage if the other team is a passing team, or they got a really good receiver. He’s the first guy we’re going to stick on their best receiver. From that point on, we put that plan in place, just kind of manage it on Friday nights. I’m kind of in-charge of that as the head coach. I let my defensive backs coach know, hey he needs a break here, we’re about to use him elsewhere. Things of that nature. Just having him manage it,” said Dizer.
