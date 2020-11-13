FOX 8 Football Friday “Game of the Week” preview: West St. John at Riverside

“He’s our starting quarterback. But every week we gameplan where we can get mismatches with him whether it be at running back or receiver. We also gage if the other team is a passing team, or they got a really good receiver. He’s the first guy we’re going to stick on their best receiver. From that point on, we put that plan in place, just kind of manage it on Friday nights. I’m kind of in-charge of that as the head coach. I let my defensive backs coach know, hey he needs a break here, we’re about to use him elsewhere. Things of that nature. Just having him manage it,” said Dizer.