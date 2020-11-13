THE INVESTIGATORS: Incident report details what led officers to encounter with Koy Moore

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As the Baton Rouge Police Department continues to investigate claims that LSU freshman wide receiver, Koy Moore, was violated by three officers, an incident report obtained by the 9News Investigators details what led officers to that encounter in the first place.
According to the brief report, officers were dispatched to 740 W Chimes St. around 1:46 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8. The call came in as a disturbance. The report states dispatch told the officers that according to the security guard, there were approximately 200 people on the roof of the parking garage having a large party and playing loud music.
Upon arrival, the officers say they patrolled the parking garage from the first floor to the roof, but were unable to locate any large party or gathering. In addition, they did not find anyone playing loud music or causing a disturbance. The report states the case was closed without incident.
The report does not mention anything about the alleged encounter with Moore. The student-athlete claims he was violated by the officers, saying they pulled guns on him and at some point, tried to unzip his pants to find a gun he claims he repeatedly told officers he did not have.
It remains unclear at what point during the search of the area officers allegedly came in contact with Moore. The report does suggest the audio and video from the situation is available. WAFB has requested body camera video of the encounter, but the legal division with BRPD said Tuesday afternoon (Nov. 9) that the body camera video is not available because the video is part of an open internal affairs investigation.
East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome issued the following statement about the matter Tuesday, Nov. 10:
“This incident is still under investigation and I have confidence Chief Paul will get to the bottom of it. I know he’s continuing to reach out to the LSU student, his family, and others involved. Resolving this is a crucial matter, and I’m requesting the Chief expedite the investigation against the backdrop of state law which dictates the investigatory process.”
Civil Rights lawyers, Ron Haley, Ryan Thompson, Dedrick Moore, Chase Trichell, and Christopher Murrell, have been retained to represent Moore. The group released the following statement about the case:
“Last Saturday evening, LSU Freshman wide receiver Koy Moore and Alabama Freshman wide receiver Traeshon Holden were stopped in a parking garage by White Baton Rouge Police Department officers. During the unprovoked stop, officers drew their weapons and repeatedly and aggressively violated both Mr. Moore and Holden; at one point even attempting to unzip Mr. Holden’s pants. Additionally, they infringed upon their constitutional rights to record interactions with police when they confiscated Mr. Moore’s phone as he attempted to document the abuses being levied against him and Mr. Holden. Had the Student Athletes not informed these officers that they are LSU and Alabama football players, the events of that evening could have unfolded very differently, as we have witnessed countless other incidents of violence perpetrated against Black people across this country. It should not take a person’s status as an athlete to save them from such vast humiliation or state-sanctioned abuse of power. And while we are thankful that the Baton Rouge Police Department and Chief Paul acted quickly in putting the officers involved on leave pending investigation, we also understand that without the national attention Mr. Moore received, this case would likely have been swept under the rug like so many others. We call for the immediate release of the full incident report, as well as all audio and video footage from the body worn, dash, and rear cameras capturing the encounter. We further demand transparency throughout the investigation, and swift and appropriate accountability for the officers involved.”
