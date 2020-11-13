THE INVESTIGATORS: Incident report details what led officers to encounter with Koy Moore

“Last Saturday evening, LSU Freshman wide receiver Koy Moore and Alabama Freshman wide receiver Traeshon Holden were stopped in a parking garage by White Baton Rouge Police Department officers. During the unprovoked stop, officers drew their weapons and repeatedly and aggressively violated both Mr. Moore and Holden; at one point even attempting to unzip Mr. Holden’s pants. Additionally, they infringed upon their constitutional rights to record interactions with police when they confiscated Mr. Moore’s phone as he attempted to document the abuses being levied against him and Mr. Holden. Had the Student Athletes not informed these officers that they are LSU and Alabama football players, the events of that evening could have unfolded very differently, as we have witnessed countless other incidents of violence perpetrated against Black people across this country. It should not take a person’s status as an athlete to save them from such vast humiliation or state-sanctioned abuse of power. And while we are thankful that the Baton Rouge Police Department and Chief Paul acted quickly in putting the officers involved on leave pending investigation, we also understand that without the national attention Mr. Moore received, this case would likely have been swept under the rug like so many others. We call for the immediate release of the full incident report, as well as all audio and video footage from the body worn, dash, and rear cameras capturing the encounter. We further demand transparency throughout the investigation, and swift and appropriate accountability for the officers involved.”