Man injured in Seventh Ward shooting
By Tiffany Baptiste | November 13, 2020 at 7:02 AM CST - Updated November 13 at 7:02 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting in the Seventh Ward that left a man injured early Friday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of O’Reilly Street around 3:35 a.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital by EMS where his condition is currently unknown.

Investigators are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.

If anyone has any information they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

