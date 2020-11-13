Man injured in Seventh Ward shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting in the Seventh Ward that left a man injured early Friday morning.
Officers responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of O’Reilly Street around 3:35 a.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital by EMS where his condition is currently unknown.
Investigators are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
If anyone has any information they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
