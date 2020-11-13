Media selects LSU basketball to finish 3rd in SEC; Watford, Smart named to All-SEC squads

LSU basketball head coach Will Wade (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By WAFB Staff | November 13, 2020 at 12:14 AM CST - Updated November 13 at 10:18 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The LSU basketball team has been selected by members of the media to finish third in the SEC.

Tennessee is predicted to win the conference and Kentucky has been picked to finish second.

LSU sophomore forward Trendon Watford was chosen for the preseason All-SEC first team and junior point guard Javonte Smart was named to the second team.

PRESEASON MEDIA POLL

1. Tennessee

2. Kentucky

3. LSU

4. Florida

5. Alabama

6. Arkansas

7. Auburn

8. South Carolina

9. Ole Miss

10. Missouri

11. Texas A&M

12. Mississippi State

13. Georgia

14. Vanderbilt

SEC PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Keyontae Johnson - Florida

LSU forward Trendon Watford (No. 2)
LSU forward Trendon Watford (No. 2) (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)

FIRST TEAM ALL-SEC

John Petty Jr. - Alabama

Keyontae Johnson - Florida

Brandon Boston Jr. - Kentucky

Trendon Watford - LSU

John Fulkerson - Tennessee

LSU guard Javonte Smart (No. 1)
LSU guard Javonte Smart (No. 1) (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)

SECOND TEAM ALL-SEC

Olivier Sarr - Kentucky

Javonte Smart - LSU

Dru Smith - Missouri

AJ Lawson - South Carolina

Yves Pons - Tennessee

Savion Flagg - Texas A&M

