Nicondra: Gorgeous weekend ahead as 30th name storm churns in the Caribbean

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - High pressure keeps things nice again for Saturday. We could see a few clouds late night into Sunday as southwesterly winds bring in a bit of Gulf moisture ahead of our next front. Sunday’s front will be a bit stronger and get us into a more normal temperatures range.
Saturday starts cool with lows in the 40s and 50s. Expect afternoon highs in low 80s. Sunday’s highs will likely still reach the low 80s before the front later in the afternoon. Behind the cold front temperatures fall with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s through next week feeling a bit more like November.
Unlike an average November we are talking about another tropical system. Iota formed on Friday and is expected to be a major hurricane at landfall along the Central American coast. The cone stretches from Nicaragua to Honduras in nearly the same area where Eta struck. It should continue to move west unlike Eta and likely will not be an issue for the US.
