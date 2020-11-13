NOPD Supt. Shaun Ferguson to give update on recent surge in crime

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is expected to talk about how they are handling the recent surge in crime around the city.
The rate of homicides and carjackings have shot up in recent months while coronavirus related cutbacks are causing problems for the police department.
NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson is going to give an update on where his officers stand with recent investigations including some important arrests that have been made, but this also comes at a time when the department is being asked to handle some serious budget cuts.
NOPD will be asked to operate with about $16 million less than their budget next year, even as homicides are up 60 percent and carjackings are up 100 percent.
Ferguson is placing the blame on the city’s imposed furloughs which forced officers to lose two days of pay each month. He says 2020 has been incredibly tough due to the coronavirus and they are now losing more officers than they’re hiring.
The upcoming cuts will also force future recruiting classes to be smaller and just last week they lost five officers. Three of those officers went to surrounding agencies.
“Is there a central theme with attrition and can we buck it up with recruitment?” Councilman Jay Banks asked Ferguson at Thursday’s budget hearing.
“You have a lot of reasons people are looking for a different opportunity or career path,” says Ferguson. “COVID, civil unrest, hurricanes. There have been many stressors on our officer but they stay the course.”
While the department is being asked to endure cuts, the cost of operating will also increase.
Ferguson says they will see a hike of $94,000 in video storage and in-car cameras next year.
He is expected to give an update on recent arrests and crime trends Friday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.
