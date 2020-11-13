Overtime Podcast #196 - Black & Gold Preview, Week 10

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Chris Hagan and Sean Fazende discuss the Saints' encore to their 38-3 beatdown of the Buccaneers as the 49ers come to town. From the likely debut of linebacker Kwon Alexander to the continued incorporation of Michael Thomas into the offense, every angle of the matchup is covered.
Hagan on the Saints looking for their sixth straight win:
“What’s interesting to me about this game is that it’s a perfect example that you don’t know the schedule until you get into it. When we sat down when the schedule came out months ago, you look and see this gauntlet come out of ‘at Chicago, at Tampa, San Fran at home, Falcons at home, Broncos on the road,' it looks really intimidating and it is a tough stretch but this game, and I don’t say this to take the 49ers lightly, it’s not what it could have been.”
Fazende on Marshon Lattimore serving as a bellwether for how the defense will play:
“When he is playing great, they become a great defense. Other guys have played well, other guys have been inconsistent but it just feels like he is the one. If he can be consistently great week-in and week-out, I think the Saints can turn the corner and be a very good to great defense.”
