2020 season hits 30 named storms, more than double a normal year

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tropical Storm Iota has formed in the Caribbean Sea nearly in the same identical spot Eta formed just two weeks ago.
This is the 30th named storm of the season which is double our seasonal average. In addition to the 30 named storms, we have seen 12 hurricanes which is double the normal of six and five of those hurricanes have become major storms.
Iota is expected to also become a major hurricane before impacting Honduras next week. This will make for the sixth major hurricane this season.
Thankfully all indications are Iota will not turn north like Eta and will die out after landfall in Central America.
Hurricane season runs through the end of November but any named storm that forms until the end of the year will continue to count towards the 2020 seasonal totals.
