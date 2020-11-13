Shelby: Nice Friday on tap

A nice finish to the week is expected with highs in the upper 70s and low humidity. Enjoy the sunny and dry skies too!The humidity and temperatures will sneak up a bit Saturday and Sunday ahead of a stronger cold front. We’ll see some clouds and a stray shower or two on Sunday ahead of the front.
Breezy and much cooler weather will kick off next week with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s.
Seems like it shouldn’t need to be said this late in the year, but I’m happy to report that there are no tropical threats in the Gulf!
