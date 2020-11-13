State, city officials warn to stay vigilant as COVID numbers in La. rise

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Recent spikes in COVID numbers led to warnings from state leaders and health officials.
Today, Governor John Bel Edwards says, for now, Louisiana will stay in phase three but warned residents that if we don’t continue to follow mitigation measures-- like social distancing and wearing face masks -- he’s not afraid to tighten restrictions.
Health officials agree that citizens have to stay vigilant.
Don’t let your guard down -- that’s the common message state health officials have for residents of Louisiana.
“Timing is everything and with COVID, things change quickly,” said Dr. Jennifer Avegno, Director of the New Orleans Department of Health.
Dr. Avegno says right now, the city can manage the current rate of COVID-19 cases, but warns it’s only a matter of time before the city could see the high numbers other states are seeing.
“Whether you are going to one of the bars that’s open now, whether you are going to a backyard BBQ, whether you are going to your mama’s house for Thanksgiving, you don’t normally live there with those people, you have to be wearing a mask,” Avegno said.
Over the last few days, COVID-19 cases have been high, according to Dr. Avegno. And the numbers are rising. Something every region in the state is starting to see.
Governor John Bel Edwards gave a grim message to the public regarding the rise in cases.
“In the meantime, the cases continue to grow, the hospitalizations continue to grow, and unfortunately, you know, the deaths come behind the hospitalizations,” Gov. Edwards said.
He urged residents to follow the state mask mandates and other mitigation measures to help slow the spread like social distancing, frequent hand washing and staying home when sick.
And as the holidays near, families will come together -- state health officials are begging residents to not only protect themselves but especially the ones they love.
“So please be careful going into the holidays. Remember we really do have a window of opportunity now, but the time is running out in that window,” Kanter said.
It all comes back to timing and how quickly the data can change.
For the City of New Orleans, Dr. Avegno says not much time remains to get the virus under control and for residents to expect more restrictions if things get worse.
“You should act as if everybody outside your house has COVID,” Avegno said.
While some parishes in our Fox 8 viewing area haven’t seen major spikes in cases, others like Jefferson Parish are seeing the numbers rise.
