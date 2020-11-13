Teen beekeeper receives anonymous donation to attend high school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 13-year-old beekeeper from West Louisville who was saving money to attend Trinity High School received an anonymous donation to do just that.
Stephanie Dukes told WAVE 3 News her son, Keith Griffith III, received a donation for a full ride to Trinity from an anonymous lady, Ms. W.
“He is excited, now we’re saving for uniforms, activities and college,” Dukes said.
Keith started his journey as a beekeeper at the age of 11 to help him deal with his mental health.
When Keith was 11 years old, his mother was incarcerated while his father was already in prison.
“I wanted to do something to take my mind off of it,” Keith explained. “So I was looking for a new hobby and I found out beekeeping was good.”
Now, Keith has nine beehives and a book titled Honey Bees and Bee Keeping A Mental Health Miracle. He is hoping to reach even higher goals through his company, Beeing2gether.
To date, Keith has sold more than 3,000 bottles of honey. You can purchase jars or bottles of raw honey, Keith’s book and merchandise here. Keith is also working on publishing his second book.
