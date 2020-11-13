Water main leak at S&WB Carrollton plant causes low water pressure in NOE and Ninth Ward

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Sewerage and Water Board warns that residents may experience low water pressure as crews work to repair a water main leak at their Carrollton Plant.
They say the pressure is not low enough to trigger a boil water advisory at this time.
The leak is somewhere inside the water main plant facility and S&WB crews are working to fix it.
Officials say those who live the farthest away from the plant will be the ones most affected by the reduced water pressure.
Until the leak is repaired, officials say residents in New Orleans East and the Ninth Ward could experience low water pressure. It is not clear how long the repairs will take.
Right now, crews say the water pressure is about 70 psi which is well above the 0 psi threshold needed to call for a mandatory boil water advisory.
As the water flows from the main facility along South Claiborne, the pressure naturally gets lower which is why the neighborhoods farthest away from the facility are the most affected.
