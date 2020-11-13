“We really can’t handle it,” bar owners fear closures as COVID-19 cases rise

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time in weeks, a bartender is behind the bar at the Double Dealer in the CBD. All week managers scrambled preparing for tonight’s reopening.
“It took us literally three days to get things into gear. Get a staff back. Get everyone retrained the best that we could,” Miki Nikolic explained.
To follow city guidelines, only 45 people are allowed inside at a time with a two-hour limit. At the same time they’re reopening, the state sees the largest one-day spike in coronavirus cases.
“This is a very serious increase in cases,” said Governor John Bel Edwards. “We’ve been in situations before where we were surging, and we know these measures work. This isn’t hypothetical.”
The possibility of potentially closing is far from owner Tony Lott’s mind.
“I don’t really look it that far down the road,” Lott said. “I’m kind of living in the moment right now and celebrating that and then we’ll just deal with whatever is dealt our way.”
It is another story for Shelly Waguespack, President of Pat O’Brien’s.
“Second time we were able to start up it was kind of ‘okay let’s, we can do it.’ But if we get shut down again, everybody is really going to freak out,” Waguespack said.
In September, the bar reopened as a restaurant. Waguespack now fears what could happen in the coming weeks.
“We really can’t handle it,” she said. “The best of the best can’t deal with this for the long term.”
“It’s emotionally, it’s physically, financially draining on everybody,” Waguespack said.
She says if she is forced to close again, she may take out a loan.
For a new bar, Lott says the last few months were stressful, but he has big plans for the speakeasy.
“We intend to be here for a long period of time,” Lott said.
