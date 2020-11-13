YOUR MONEY: Debt collectors will soon be able to contact consumers through social media

“It’s possible that it is actually your debt but it’s old debt that you did not pay and one thing I learned in reporting this story is that debt expires in many states after about, somewhere between 3 and 6 years, sometimes a little longer. Sometimes a little shorter," Gill said. "Debt collection agencies purchase your debt anyway and they try to collect it. So the really bad part is you might not owe it but you try to make a payment on it you will suddenly revive the debt. It’s called zombie debt so don’t offer to make a payment on that first or even second contact. Make sure that you actually owe it otherwise you could be on the hook for something that you don’t actually need to pay.”