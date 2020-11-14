Arch Manning throws 5 TD passes in Newman’s win over Cohen, 76-0

By Garland Gillen | November 14, 2020 at 5:08 PM CST - Updated November 14 at 5:08 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Newman cruised to victory over Cohen, 76-0. The Greenies led at halftime, 60-0.

Arch Manning threw 5 TD passes in the contest. John Charbonnet hauled in two of those touchdowns. Will Randle, Sterling Scott, and Joseph Pleasant also pulled in Manning passes for scores.

Newman (7-0) finishes their regular season at South Plaquemines this Friday.

