Arch Manning throws 5 TD passes in Newman’s win over Cohen, 76-0

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Newman cruised to victory over Cohen, 76-0. The Greenies led at halftime, 60-0.
Arch Manning threw 5 TD passes in the contest. John Charbonnet hauled in two of those touchdowns. Will Randle, Sterling Scott, and Joseph Pleasant also pulled in Manning passes for scores.
Newman (7-0) finishes their regular season at South Plaquemines this Friday.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.