Bar owners worry COVID-19 cases rising could lead to more restrictions

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As Phase 3.3 loosens restrictions on city bars and restaurants, city and state officials hope residents don’t let their guard down.
These new restrictions may be helping business. But some bar owners and the regulars are still worried.
It’s a place where everyone knows your name and where memories are made.
The Mayfair Lounge is a small, but important fixture uptown, something Jacquelyn Brubaker says is her home away from home.
“We have really really missed it. It feels really good to be back,” Brubaker said.
The recent rise in COVID-19 cases has kept patrons like Jacquelyn out of places like the Mayfair for fear of contracting the virus. And as restrictions lift slightly on bars, she hopes people can support locally owned businesses safely.
“You know, there’s just very common-sense safety measures that we all have to take to keep our local businesses open,” Brubaker said.
The new changes in Phase 3.3 allow bars to have 25 percent capacity of indoor seating and 100 percent of outdoor seating, but all customers must be masked and socially distanced.
“It’s been slow, you know? People are scared to go to the bar, you know,” said Uriah Hilton, the owner of Mayfair.
Hilton says overall he’s seeing about a fourth of the business he normally sees.
“We’ve done like you know tables, socially distancing the tables. And it’s mainly encouraging people to drink outside,” Brubaker said.
And not just at this small bar. But busier bars all over the city and the state. The closures have impacted the service industry.
“Sometimes it feels like it’s a little bit out of my control,” Hilton said.
This week, Governor John Bel Edwards noting it may seem like the state is targeting bars. But based on the data from the health department, the restrictions are helping slow the spread of the virus.
“What we tried to do was come up with a reasonable and reasonably safe way to allow bars to reopen where you had relatively low community spread,” Edwards said.
Director of the New Orleans Health Department, Dr. Jennifer Avegno mentioned some of those reasonable ways for bars to operate safely.
“Going to a bar means sitting down. It means keeping masks on unless actively eating or drinking. It means going with a small group,” Dr. Avegno said.
So that means letting your hair down at happy hour, may just have to look different for now.
“We can’t afford another shutdown for our small local businesses,” Brubaker said.
