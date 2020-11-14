Boil water advisory issued for portion of New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for a limited area of New Orleans East after a driver struck a fire hydrant, resulting in low water pressure in the area bounded Hayne Boulevard, Read Boulevard, Paris Board and Morrison Road as well as the Oak Island subdivision.
A map of the affected area can be found here: https://swbno.org/News/BoilWater
Residents in the affected area are advised to use bottled or boiled tap water to drink, cook, clean food or brush teeth until further notice. Residents with compromised immune systems should also use safe water to wash hands, shower or bathe.
SWBNO, in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health, issues boil water advisories out of an abundance of caution for areas where water pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch (psi).
Customers in other areas of the city are not affected and do not need to boil their water.
SWBNO will notify residents when the boil water advisory is canceled. If you have any questions, call 52-WATER (504.529.2837).
Residents should bring water to a rolling boil in a clean container for a full minute. If the water has a flat taste afterward, shake it in a bottle or pour it from one container to another.
