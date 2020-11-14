Destrehan scores six touchdowns against Central Lafourche for sixth straight win

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Destrehan continues their strong push for a top seed in the Class 5A playoffs as they used week seven of the regular season to demolish, Central Lafourche, 42-0.
Senior running back Razan Keller set the tone early on with two bruising touchdown runs and Marcus Scott’s team never looked back from there en route to their first shutout and second-largest margin of victory this season.
The Wildcats have won six straight since their opening night loss to St. Paul’s and at 6-1, are a safe bet to host a first round matchup, regardless of how they finish the regular season against Hahnville. DHS entered Week 7 as the third-rated team in LHSAA’s Class 5A Power Ratings behind undefeated Acadiana and John Ehret.
