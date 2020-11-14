Elijah Davis’ 2-point conversion carries Riverside to victory over WSJ

Elijah Davis’ 2-point conversion carries Riverside to victory over WSJ
Rebels improve to 6-1
By Garland Gillen | November 14, 2020 at 4:32 PM CST - Updated November 14 at 4:47 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A touchdown run, and 2-point conversion by Elijah Davis delivered a Riverside victory over West St. John, 15-14.

Riverside wins a close one over WSJ, 15-14

The Rebels lost their best weapon, Gage Larvadain, in the second half with an injury. Larvadain did score the first points of the game on a 1-yard TD run.

Riverside improved to 6-1 on the season. West St. John dropped to 1-4 on the year.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.