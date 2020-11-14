Elijah Davis’ 2-point conversion carries Riverside to victory over WSJ

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A touchdown run, and 2-point conversion by Elijah Davis delivered a Riverside victory over West St. John, 15-14.
The Rebels lost their best weapon, Gage Larvadain, in the second half with an injury. Larvadain did score the first points of the game on a 1-yard TD run.
Riverside improved to 6-1 on the season. West St. John dropped to 1-4 on the year.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.