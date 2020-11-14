Jesuit hands Hahnville 47-21 defeat

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jesuit used the penultimate week of the regular season to step out of league play and flex their muscle in a 47-21 win over Hahnville.
The Blue Jays built a 21-13 lead in the first half but outscored the Tigers, 26-8 to pull away in the second half and improve to 4-3 and hand Hahnville just their second loss of the season.
“We played really well,” Jesuit coach Scott Bairnsfather said after the game. “They started moving the ball little by little and they got a touchdown but we hung in there and played extraordinarily better in the second half. I thought we were great in the second half, we made really good adjustments at halftime from our defensive coaches and the defense played great, I thought, the entire second half.”
Jesuit finishes up the regular season against Rummel while Hahnville looks to get back on track heading into the playoffs as they host red-hot Destrehan.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.