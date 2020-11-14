Juan’s World: Praising Chris Nikic

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Disability does not mean Inability.
You don’t have to take my word for it. But, you should trust what your eyes showed you last weekend when 21-year-old Chris Nikic crossed the finish line of the ironman triathlon.
A 112-mile bike ride, 26-mile marathon and two mile run, all under the hot sun of Panama City Beach, Florida and Nikic did it in less than the required 17-hour cut-off time.
The mere thought of taking on such a physically demanding event, makes me pull a hamstring.
But, Nikic did it and later posted to instagram, “Ironman, goal set and achieved.”
I guess I should mention that Nikic also set a Guinness world record as the first person with down syndrome to complete an ironman triathlon.
I mention it because it’s part of the story. But, it should only be a small part of it.
Because again, disability doesn’t mean, inability.
