Juan’s World: Praising Chris Nikic

Nikic Sets World Record

Chris Nikic has become an IRONMAN legend, not only in Panama City Beach but around the nation as he completed the IRONMAN Florida! (Source: WJHG)
By Juan Kincaid | November 14, 2020 at 11:30 AM CST - Updated November 14 at 11:30 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Disability does not mean Inability.

You don’t have to take my word for it. But, you should trust what your eyes showed you last weekend when 21-year-old Chris Nikic crossed the finish line of the ironman triathlon.

A 112-mile bike ride, 26-mile marathon and two mile run, all under the hot sun of Panama City Beach, Florida and Nikic did it in less than the required 17-hour cut-off time.

The mere thought of taking on such a physically demanding event, makes me pull a hamstring.

But, Nikic did it and later posted to instagram, “Ironman, goal set and achieved.”

I guess I should mention that Nikic also set a Guinness world record as the first person with down syndrome to complete an ironman triathlon.

I mention it because it’s part of the story. But, it should only be a small part of it.

Because again, disability doesn’t mean, inability.

Juan’s World, Juan’s World. Excellent!

