The Louisiana’s National Guard 769th Brigade Battalion deploys several guardsmen today for their first deployment

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Land of the free, home of the brave. We know how the National Anthem ends, but for this to really stay the land of the free sometimes the brave have to leave home.
Around 2,000 soldiers are leaving their homes for the first time, headed towards the Middle East to help U.S. Central Command operations.
“So, I am excited about the deployment and experience it will bring. Unfortunately, I had to leave some family behind, but that’s the part that sucks, but I’m good. Home’s taken care of and I can focus on the mission,” says Andre Sigure who is a staff sergeant of LANG’s 769th Brigade Battalion.
Sigure has been working towards his first mission for 9 years, and now he will get the chance to serve his country and protect it. “It’s not about the enemy that’s in front of you. It’s about, you know, what you’re leaving behind back home. So, that’s pretty much my motivation. If everybody had the attitude of someone else to do it, someone else to volunteer and step up…and protect what we got going on here in the US and protect our families. So, somebody’s got to do it,” says Sigure.
For the past year, the national guard stepped up to the challenges of COVID-19 by administering tests all summer. Then, they helped folks when numerous hurricanes came towards Louisiana. It’s been a difficult year for all of them, but one they pushed through.
“It’s only 1% of the United States population that are a part of the armed forces. So, this is the 1% you see behind me and we need to honor them for their sacrifices and their duty to this country and this state and to their communities,” says LTC Barry Riley who is the commander of LANG’s 769th Brigade Engineer Battalion.
For the ceremony, families, and friends could not attend because of COVID-19 restrictions, but they watched through live streams to show their loved ones that they will never be forgotten.
