Nicondra: A real fall feel on the way for next week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A fantastic weekend continues across south Louisiana and Mississippi. We continue to see relatively dry air and another front that pushes in for Sunday will bring the cooler air needed to get our daytime highs closer to long term averages.
Sunday will still be mild with overnight lows around the low 50s and daytime highs in the upper 70s near 80. Some clouds will hang around early ahead of the front. The boundary will push through during the afternoon allowing the sun to return and ushering in cooler conditions for the overnight into Monday.
The week will start out chilly with overnight lows mostly in the low to mid-40s and daytime highs Monday struggling to get into the 70s. Temperatures slowly rise into the low to mid 70s during the week which is close to average for this time of year.
Even though we are getting deeper into November hurricane season 2020 is still going strong. Iota continues to push west in the Caribbean. It is expected to hit Central America somewhere along the Nicaraguan / Honduran border overnight Monday into Tuesday. This is the same region recently devastated by Eta. The storm should not pose a threat to the Gulf.
