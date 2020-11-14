Tulane extends win streak to three games with win over Army

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tulane picked up its third straight victory in dominant fashion with a 38-12 win over Army on Saturday afternoon at Yulman Stadium.
Freshman quarterback, Michael Pratt, threw for 197 yards and two touchdowns, while sophomore wideout, Jha’Quan Jackson, scored one receiving and one rushing touchdown, respectively.
The Green Wave (5-4) were dominant on both sides of the ball for the duration of the first quarter by getting multiple stops on defense and turning them into touchdowns. Tulane’s first possession went for a 10-play drive that used almost five minutes of game clock and resulted in a four-yard touchdown pass from Pratt to sophomore tight end, Tyrick James. After getting a fourth-down stop at midfield, the Wave continued their surge when junior running back, Amare Jones, took the first play of the drive 50 yards to the end zone to push the lead to 14-0 with less than a minute remaining in the first quarter.
Ranked 25th nationally in the Coaches Poll, Army (6-2) seized momentum in the second quarter however, turning its next possession into a 10-play, 75-yard drive covering nearly five-and-a-half minutes and a trip to the end zone. Despite missing the extra point, the Black Knights got the ball right back and used up nearly five more minutes to complete a touchdown drive, but failed on a two-point conversion attempt, as the deficit remained 14-12.
That would be all the scoring in the first half where the Black Knights dominated the time of possession by using 19:38 of game clock opposed to the Green Wave’s 10:22. Tulane got back into its groove offensively to start the second half by using nearly the first five minutes to piece together a nine-play scoring drive that was capped by Pratt’s second touchdown toss of the afternoon from 21 yards out. Jackson was on the receiving end of that score for his fifth receiving touchdown of the season. The Green Wave tacked on a field goal with their next possession to extend their lead to 24-12 while holding Army scoreless for the rest of the third quarter.
With the Black Knights' backs pressed against the wall, Tulane took advantage by forcing a turnover on downs after four plays deep in Army’s territory at the 17 yard-line. After taking over, two plays later, Jackson took a rush over the left end for 14 yards and into the end zone for his second score of the day. Army returned the ensuing kickoff approximately 10 yards out from the goal line and attempted to pass the ball laterally across the field, but senior wideout, Jaetavian Tole, caught it at the eight yard-line and returned it for another touchdown to increase the lead to 38-12 with 4:20 remaining.
Up next, Tulane gets back into conference play with a road trip to Tulsa on Thursday, November 19. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.
