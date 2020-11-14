Zack: A nice, warm start to the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s not exactly November weather as highs will soar into the low 80s this afternoon but the lower humidity and sunny skies will certainly make for a nice start to the weekend.
All eyes are really on our next cold front which is set to arrive on Sunday. Ahead of that front we will see a few clouds creep in today with humidity set to rise. This means that good feel air will leave us for a short period of time this afternoon but it won’t be gone for too long.
Sunday likely starts with some fog and low clouds around the area as we will be tracking that cold front by late morning into the afternoon. I can’t rule out a random sprinkle along the front but if it does rain, it will be for about two seconds as this looks to be another one of those dry frontal passages. Highs will try to get up into the upper 70s before slowly falling by afternoon as the front sweeps through.
The new work week will be dominated by sunny skies to go along with some chilly mornings and nice, cool days. Enjoy!
Iota is the newest name on the never ending 2020 hurricane season list and also the 30th named storm of the season. Unfortunately for Central America this storm looks poised to visit the same areas Eta hit just a few weeks ago. Iota could very well be another late season major storm.
