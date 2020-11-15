The Extra Point: Chase big production, not big names

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -
Fantasy football success isn’t based on big names. It’s based on the stats and numbers no matter how they happen. Game winning touchdowns and garbage touchdowns count alike. My advice this week. Don’t be caught up in the flashy name.
For example, in one of my leagues, TEAM A traded Christian McCaffrey and Drew Brees to TEAM B for Ezekiel Elliott and Lamar Jackson. That’s about as one-sided as it gets, with TEAM B receiving McCaffrey as the clear winner.
So let’s start right there on my list of big names to avoid.
Lamar Jackson is an unbelievable talent who’s winning a lot of real-life games with the Ravens. But this year, by fantasy football standards, he’s been average and often outplayed. You might even be surprised at the list of quarterbacks that are scoring better than Jackson. That includes rookie Justin Herbert, who since week four has been the third highest scoring player in all of fantasy football. That even includes Ryan Tannehill, Teddy Bridgewater and Carson Wentz. Point being, Jackson’s on my list of quarterbacks to lower your expectations on.
The same can be said for Ezekiel Elliott, who’s seen his fantasy football stock plummet thanks to ball security issues combined with a hamstring injury, and overall playing a team that’s without its starting quarterback and most of its starting offensive line. It’s just not a good situation until they’re healthy again, which won’t be until next year.
Another flashy name I’m avoiding is Seattle receiver Tyler Lockett, which might sound crazy since he’s the 5th highest scoring receiver in fantasy, but Lockett is extremely hit or miss. While he has two massive performances, like his three touchdown game against Dallas, and his three touchdown game against Arizona, many of the rest are stinkers. Since week 4, outside of that Arizona game, he’s averaging less than four catches and 45 yards per game.
And finally, another one that hurts me to bring up is Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. After his 26 rushes for 161 yards in Buffalo nearly a month ago, Edwards has carried the ball just 19 times in three games. Part of it has to do with the arrival of Le’Veon Bell, but that’s only taken away a handful of Clyde’s touches. Unless the Chiefs make up their mind to ratchet up his carries again when the weather gets really cold, Clydro’s fantasy stock could be icier than the midwestern forecast.
